American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 588,029 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4,172.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,029 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Terreno Realty worth $38,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

