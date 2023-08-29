Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $40.61 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $40,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.3 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

