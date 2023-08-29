Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $39,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,854. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $334.73 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.