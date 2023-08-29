American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 53,301 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $274.79 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

