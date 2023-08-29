Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $40,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 265.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $72.09.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

