Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $36,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASND opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.