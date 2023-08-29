Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $37,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after buying an additional 1,948,425 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,450,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,975,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares during the period.

FND opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

