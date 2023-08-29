Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,830 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.01% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $37,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GNR stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

