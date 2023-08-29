American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 215,638 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 180.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,638 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $39,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.64. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

