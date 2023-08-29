Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $38,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $373.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

