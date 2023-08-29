Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 821,763 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362,877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,763 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $46,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.9 %

BBY opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

