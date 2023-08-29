Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $42.38 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 893,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 15.40% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $42,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

