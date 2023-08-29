Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $48.11 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 176.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Rio Tinto Group worth $48,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

