Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 548.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $44,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,859,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

