MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Position Increased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

