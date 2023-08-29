Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,463 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $45,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $416.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $429.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

