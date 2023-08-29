Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $42.09 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $42,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

A opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

