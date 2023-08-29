3,744 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $63,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,837,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $18,389,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

Liberty Global Trading Up 3.3 %

LBTYA opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.