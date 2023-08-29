Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,059 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $47,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Entegris by 341.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Entegris Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.