Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $41.21 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 627.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $41,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,225,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,705,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in General Mills by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

