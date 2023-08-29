Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 456,875 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $41,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,142,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS EZU opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.