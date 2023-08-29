Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $47.32 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $47,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

