The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 274,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $49,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

