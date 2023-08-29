Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 86,619 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $43,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,190,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

