Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 199,356 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $46,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

