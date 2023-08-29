Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 108.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 173.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

