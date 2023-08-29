Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,605,000 after purchasing an additional 333,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.