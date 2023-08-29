Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
WSM stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.87.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
See Also
