Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.87.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.