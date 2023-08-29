Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

