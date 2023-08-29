13,742 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

