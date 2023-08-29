Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 161,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.3% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 763,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,639,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

