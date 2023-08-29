Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $70,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MAN opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.