Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $89,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 534,440 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSXMK

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 in the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.