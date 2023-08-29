Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 550 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Olin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 149,030 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

