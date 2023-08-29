Greenleaf Trust Sells 6,738 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Conduent were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conduent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,247,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after buying an additional 567,565 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth $505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Conduent by 68.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.80. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

