Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 291,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 278,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DEI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Bank of America cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

