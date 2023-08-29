Greenleaf Trust Buys New Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.