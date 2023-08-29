CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,811 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

