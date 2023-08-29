Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

GLPI stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Read Our Latest Report on GLPI

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.