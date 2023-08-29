Citigroup Inc. Sells 50,786 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of TechnipFMC worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 143.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,409,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE FTI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

