Citigroup Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sunoco by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $48.59.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

