Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of THC opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

