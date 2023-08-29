Citigroup Inc. Buys 127,881 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 272,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,739,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,774,000 after purchasing an additional 266,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

