Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
