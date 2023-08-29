Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141,092 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

