Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,012 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

