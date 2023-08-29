Greenleaf Trust Makes New $242,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,213 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,607,000 after acquiring an additional 742,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

