Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,830 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

FR opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $55.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

