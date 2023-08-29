BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,365 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $407,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BHP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

