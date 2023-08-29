Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 377,697 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,697 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in US Foods were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.